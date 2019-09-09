Professional Advisory Services Has Cut Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $1.66 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Forward Air (FWRD) Stock Price Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $5.72 Million

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 89,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 487,039 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.53 million, down from 576,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Forward Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 69,685 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 137,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, down from 153,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 1.10 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Limited invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,781 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 174,381 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Com reported 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bridgewater Associates Lp owns 36,691 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited has 185,531 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Harvey Prtn Ltd has invested 4.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 18,389 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot accumulated 6,048 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Chemical Bancorporation reported 0.23% stake. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 8,322 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. Hudock Group Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 447,253 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $439.32 million for 23.13 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 39,579 shares to 203,255 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 25,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4,199 shares to 435,599 shares, valued at $62.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) by 3,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold FWRD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.30 million shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Huntington Bancshares accumulated 1,543 shares or 0% of the stock. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha accumulated 0.14% or 32,542 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 16,785 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 16,200 are owned by Icon Advisers. Profit Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 2.4% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). 6,418 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Pnc Ser Gru Inc has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 84,102 shares. Shine Advisory Serv has invested 0.02% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Highstreet Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD).