Professional Advisory Services Decreased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $1.65 Million; Oakmont Partners Increased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $368,334

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, down from 124,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $202.07. About 8.02 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – David McCabe: BREAKING: Facebook shakes up its DC operation after months of controversy.- Former GOP FCC Chairman Kevin Martin; 22/03/2018 – SECOND BRITISH POLICE OFFICER IN HOSPITAL AFTER SALISBURY SPY POISONING – MAIL NEWSPAPER; 19/03/2018 – SENATE ASKS FACEBOOK ABOUT DATA USED BY SCL,CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 09/04/2018 – ASG Technologies Releases ASG-TMON® Performance Analyzer 11.0 to Help Enterprises Manage the Performance and Costs of IT Re; 22/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg speaks to European lawmakers on Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Senators Press Zuckerberg on Policing Speech; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 19/03/2018 – EU to investigate Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data usage; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal Translation: Facebook will be fine; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKES RESPONSE TO U.K. LAWMAKERS IN LETTER

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 11.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,822 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability owns 186,045 shares. Lynch And Assocs In has 155,107 shares for 6.07% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Co reported 3.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com reported 286,547 shares. Edgemoor Invest Inc owns 398,898 shares or 6.19% of their US portfolio. Shayne & Ltd Llc holds 1.49% or 18,032 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Comm has invested 3.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amarillo Bancshares reported 30,093 shares. 19,690 were reported by Aviance Cap Partners Limited Liability. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 2.52M shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 487,790 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Karpus Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 7,284 shares. Advent De has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Facebook Prepares To Launch Libra, Regulators Are Watching – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Kicked Out of Socially Responsible Index Over Privacy Practices – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invs Communication has 0.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Victory Capital Inc has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). United Asset Strategies holds 6,987 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 4,976 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability reported 18,533 shares stake. Ssi Inv Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 534,079 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Vision Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,393 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 84,214 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% or 275,293 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP holds 2,336 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fayez Sarofim & has invested 2.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.59 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,814 shares to 183,533 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,739 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.