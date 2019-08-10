Professional Advisory Services Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Position; Honeywell International (HON) Sentiment Is 1

Honeywell International Inc (HON) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 551 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 550 reduced and sold their stakes in Honeywell International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 508.74 million shares, down from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Honeywell International Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 49 to 66 for an increase of 17. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 507 Increased: 420 New Position: 131.

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 7.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,954 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 114,995 shares with $19.17M value, down from 124,949 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $550.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – MAUS WERE 2.20 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third party developers; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 19/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Facebook’s head of security Alex Stamos ‘leaving company in row over fake news; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 28/03/2018 – Playboy Deactivates its Facebook Account; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica worked on Facebook ads with President Donald Trump’s campaign ahead of the presidential election in 2016 and has been accused of using the data to help influence the vote; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMBATING FOREIGN INTERFERENCE, REMOVING FAKE ACCOUNTS

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.58 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 17.63 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.48B for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc holds 11.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. for 250,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 50,000 shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Management has 5.51% invested in the company for 156,335 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 5.37% in the stock. Randolph Co Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 170,621 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68B for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.