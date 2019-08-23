Professional Advisory Services Decreased Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; Safe-t Group LTD. – American Depositary Share (SFET) Sellers Decreased By 55.45% Their Shorts

Safe-t Group LTD. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:SFET) had a decrease of 55.45% in short interest. SFET’s SI was 41,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 55.45% from 92,700 shares previously. With 134,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Safe-t Group LTD. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:SFET)’s short sellers to cover SFET’s short positions. The stock increased 8.10% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $1.135. About 89,549 shares traded. Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased Analog Devices (ADI) stake by 10.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 15,808 shares as Analog Devices (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 137,576 shares with $14.48M value, down from 153,384 last quarter. Analog Devices now has $40.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 2.54M shares traded or 5.68% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Lp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Aimz Advsrs Limited Liability reported 13,555 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 40 shares. Riverbridge Prns, Minnesota-based fund reported 501,781 shares. Mariner Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 8,412 shares. Dana Invest has invested 0.15% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 174,381 shares. Ashfield reported 110,904 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Generation Investment Mgmt Llp accumulated 10.11M shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability stated it has 1.26% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Natixis invested in 0.01% or 20,946 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 30,763 shares. California-based West Oak Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.21% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Lord Abbett & Communication Lc accumulated 102,689 shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 1,813 shares to 92,354 valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Holdings Inc. stake by 621 shares and now owns 10,718 shares. Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.13 million. The firm offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It currently has negative earnings. It serves clients in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions.