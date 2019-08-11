Professional Advisory Services Decreased Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $1.66 Million as Market Value Rose; Realty Income (O) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 15,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 151,055 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 166,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 1.33M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 137,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, down from 153,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 1.38M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,958 shares to 89,739 shares, valued at $15.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 8,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 22.68 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa invested in 8,449 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tcw Gru Incorporated reported 102,749 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Eastern State Bank invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 126,894 shares. Farmers Tru, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,432 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Paloma Prns Mngmt stated it has 0.23% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 36,450 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 61,213 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 194,035 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.27% or 95,063 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,102 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce holds 0% or 1,094 shares in its portfolio.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 41,565 shares to 106,050 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 26,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB).

