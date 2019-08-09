Professional Advisory Services Decreased Dollar General (DG) Holding By $1.19 Million; Edison Mission Energy (EME) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased Dollar General (DG) stake by 7.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,973 shares as Dollar General (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 124,163 shares with $14.81M value, down from 134,136 last quarter. Dollar General now has $36.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.6. About 91,597 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT

Edison Mission Energy (EME) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 131 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 115 cut down and sold equity positions in Edison Mission Energy. The hedge funds in our database now own: 50.87 million shares, down from 52.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Edison Mission Energy in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 94 Increased: 85 New Position: 46.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 4.42% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. for 147,306 shares. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In owns 191,479 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saturna Capital Corp has 1.46% invested in the company for 682,750 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 1.42% in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 36,537 shares.

The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 38,194 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) has risen 10.95% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q REV. $1.90B, EST. $1.82B; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. The firm designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; cranes and rigging; millwrighting; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding. It has a 15.24 P/E ratio. It also offers building services to facilities, such as commercial and government site activities and maintenance; reception, security, and catering; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base activities support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; installation and support for building systems; technical consulting and diagnostics; small modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and program development, management, and maintenance services for energy systems.

More notable recent EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss EMCOR Group’s (NYSE:EME) Impressive 105% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Emcor Group Inc (EME) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EMCOR Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dollar General has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $135.36’s average target is -1.63% below currents $137.6 stock price. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 3 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, May 31 with “Strong Buy”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Thursday, July 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $125 target.

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) stake by 8,377 shares to 204,901 valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,206 shares and now owns 159,640 shares. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 12 shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lincoln National Corporation reported 2,587 shares. Two Sigma Limited Co has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,933 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 17,335 shares. Diversified Trust Commerce holds 0.06% or 10,900 shares. Buckingham Cap holds 1.11% or 47,146 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 241,072 shares. 2,060 were reported by Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa owns 22,066 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 1.93% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 26,151 shares. Allstate has invested 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).