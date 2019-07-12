Professional Advisory Services Cut Dollar General (DG) Position; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG)

Among 2 analysts covering Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Western Energy Services had 2 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Canaccord Genuity. See Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $0.4 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased Dollar General (DG) stake by 7.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,973 shares as Dollar General (DG)’s stock declined 0.72%. The Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 124,163 shares with $14.81M value, down from 134,136 last quarter. Dollar General now has $36.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.20 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review

It closed at $0.22 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $20.31 million. The firm operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services.

Another recent and important Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Western Energy Services Corp.’s (TSE:WRG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $403.93M for 22.54 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hl Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 28,566 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.28% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Foster And Motley holds 0.06% or 3,747 shares in its portfolio. Semper Augustus Invs Group Inc Lc holds 4.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 55,147 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 1.72 million shares. Kistler invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Intrepid Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.03% or 17,899 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 37,732 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv has 9,153 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Inv Advsrs invested 1.23% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).