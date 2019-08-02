Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Position Maintained by Braun Stacey Associates Inc; Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased Its Carmax (KMX) Stake by $7.85 Million; Share Value Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 16,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 176,168 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 159,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 60.10% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 113,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 537,441 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51 million, down from 651,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.31 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 16.04 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc Com by 7,678 shares to 235,470 shares, valued at $13.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 5,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,248 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).