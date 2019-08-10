Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Share Value Rose While Wellington Shields & Company Lowered Its Stake; Wms Partners Cut Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) as Market Value Declined

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,696 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 22,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 1,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 21,807 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 23,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 21,807 are held by Wms Lc. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 212,936 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corporation Tx has 1.39% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,182 shares. 2,567 are owned by Harvest Cap Mngmt. Hrt Fincl Lc, New York-based fund reported 5,521 shares. Regent Management Ltd holds 7,264 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 55,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Middleton Ma has 3,297 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited invested in 1,218 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 30,400 shares. Winfield Assoc owns 7,452 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 32,760 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co. Raymond James & holds 0.23% or 714,839 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,882 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Inc reported 150,295 shares stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 10,663 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,982 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp has 40,966 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine Associates holds 0.13% or 4,164 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 67,252 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Strategic Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Frontier Inv Management stated it has 7,865 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com holds 1.54% or 4,174 shares in its portfolio. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.93% or 35,982 shares. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 65,291 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 5,949 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 111,652 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 2.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 140,080 shares. Blackrock Inc has 165.46M shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $248.48 million activity. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was sold by Coombe Gary A. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M.