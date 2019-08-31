Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose; Whitebox Advisors Has Boosted Its Grifols S A (GRFS) Holding by $25.51 Million; Stock Price Rose

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 252.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82M, up from 505,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 633,730 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 75,191 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, down from 82,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 4,190 shares to 17,745 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 3,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bancshares holds 72,919 shares. State Bank Of The West holds 26,840 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Agf Invs holds 197,729 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Paragon Management Limited owns 0.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,199 shares. 146,488 were reported by Df Dent &. Ipswich Inv Mgmt invested 1.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Payden & Rygel reported 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mufg Americas holds 1.58% or 527,293 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Liability reported 99,378 shares. Narwhal Mngmt invested in 1.74% or 76,989 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank & stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin Currie Ltd has 1.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 194,779 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 2.27 million shares. Cullinan, Kentucky-based fund reported 161,349 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 98,326 shares to 104,004 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 2.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (Prn).