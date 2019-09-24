Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Price Rose While Regent Investment Management Cut Holding; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Declined While Davidson D A & Company Lifted Its Holding

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 58,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, down from 61,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 6.18 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 43,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 491,338 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94 million, up from 447,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 3.08M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap owns 139,900 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Karpas Strategies Limited Co accumulated 0.19% or 17,598 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). City has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 0.16% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.79M shares. Investment Ltd Liability holds 10,139 shares. 147,092 were reported by Sequoia Advsr Lc. Schroder Inv Mgmt holds 260,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Architects stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp has invested 0.26% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7,760 shares. Cannell Capital Limited Liability Co reported 164,120 shares. The Texas-based Syntal Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 50,771 shares to 11,455 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 27,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,949 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Invest Of Virginia Ltd Co owns 38,611 shares. 3,708 are held by Texas Capital Savings Bank Inc Tx. 11,153 were reported by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Planning Advisors Lc, California-based fund reported 3,073 shares. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls reported 5,689 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 111,333 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 0.4% or 9.18 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 1.54 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 3.68 million shares. Df Dent And Com reported 146,792 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Apriem Advisors has 6,272 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $307.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,548 shares to 12,962 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).