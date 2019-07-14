Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Trimmed Its Holding; Weybosset Research & Management Cut Its Capital One Finl (COF) Stake by $2.37 Million

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,404 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 64,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc analyzed 29,318 shares as the company's stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 71,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $42.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 1.50 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. $969,143 worth of stock was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81 million was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 6,102 shares to 18,850 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G signs on as â€˜launch partnerâ€™ for streaming service led by Meg Whitman – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Apriem reported 0.18% stake. Howland Limited Liability Company holds 164,151 shares. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,293 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 600 are owned by Ckw Gru. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va reported 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 47,832 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 30,392 are owned by Reilly Advsr Limited Liability. Fisher Asset Management Ltd invested 1.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stearns Financial Gp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.39% stake. 36,289 were reported by Asset Incorporated. Loeb Ptnrs, a New York-based fund reported 690 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.12% or 58,064 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny stated it has 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 10,117 were reported by Advisor Prns. Epoch Inv Inc stated it has 1.61 million shares. 56,747 were reported by Meritage Portfolio Mgmt. Triangle Wealth invested in 0.27% or 6,368 shares. Parnassus Ca holds 820,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs reported 69,895 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 50,011 shares. 50,342 were accumulated by Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 165 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 10,516 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company stated it has 185,848 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh accumulated 11,052 shares. Clenar Muke Llc accumulated 302 shares.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.84 EPS, down 11.80% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.22 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.33B for 8.02 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.90 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.