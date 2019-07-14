Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Increased Holding; Westchester Capital Management Boosted Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 288,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.46M, up from 994,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 5,249 are held by Tru Communication Of Toledo Na Oh. Ashford Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% or 3,960 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 109,699 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 818 shares in its portfolio. 108,944 were reported by Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 589,802 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 14,748 shares. Harvest Ltd has invested 14.18% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Checchi Advisers Lc owns 2,127 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd invested in 0.07% or 3,132 shares. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.36% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability reported 258 shares. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,500 shares to 485,979 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,453 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A also sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, January 28. Shares for $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6.

