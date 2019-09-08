Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shareholder Independent Investors Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Upped Position by $454,320

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 9,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 113,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 103,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9% VS TARGET 60%-61%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 07/05/2018 – Hubbell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, down from 66,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fifth Third, Macyâ€™s, P&G execs named to list of most influential women in corporate America – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 1.31% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.12M shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc owns 5,710 shares. Dean Assocs Ltd Com reported 61,974 shares stake. Montag & Caldwell Ltd invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wendell David Assoc owns 95,117 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. American Natl Tx holds 1.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 267,100 shares. Verus Fincl Ptnrs owns 2,359 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 153,262 shares. 32,982 were reported by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. White Pine Capital holds 0.46% or 11,939 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Cap Prtn has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 146,248 shares. Orca Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 620,475 shares. Moreover, New England Research has 0.97% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,851 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 56,862 shares to 203,003 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,911 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Tru Na accumulated 0.2% or 35,369 shares. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability owns 3,039 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sky Investment Grp Limited Company stated it has 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 12,500 were accumulated by Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability. Opus Investment Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Hartford Mgmt Co accumulated 594,229 shares. Notis has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.3% or 136,058 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 0.01% or 18,426 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc owns 4,191 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). London Of Virginia stated it has 6.78M shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc holds 1.27% or 225,261 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8,421 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Strategic Value Investing: Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.