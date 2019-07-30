Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $311,480 as Shares Rose; Water Island Capital Raised Position in Home Depot (HD) by $369,203

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 24,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.81. About 1.33M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,989 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 21,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $121.05. About 14.87 million shares traded or 115.67% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Lc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,732 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 1.28% or 3.36M shares. Bamco Inc New York accumulated 1,796 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 8,922 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 1.93% or 2.27M shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt holds 3,325 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jennison Associate Ltd Co accumulated 659,136 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 375 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 1.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 51,921 shares. Cookson Peirce & has 2.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 243,623 shares. 8,516 were accumulated by Coho Prtn Ltd. Swift Run Lc reported 2,000 shares. City Co Fl accumulated 39,334 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Somerset holds 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 14,976 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY) by 95,075 shares to 874,081 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 4,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $256.06 million activity. Shares for $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $870,676. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 121,692 shares to 226,221 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,500 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Lp accumulated 2.12% or 54,176 shares. Ativo Management Ltd Liability holds 0.95% or 11,819 shares in its portfolio. Karpus has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.14% or 15,617 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 7,344 shares. Spc Fincl accumulated 12,590 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.45% or 158,780 shares. Mcmillion Capital holds 0.13% or 1,275 shares. Point72 Asset Lp has 88,702 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc reported 28,291 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Lc invested in 54,761 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 23,994 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Ltd accumulated 240 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate has 90,579 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio.