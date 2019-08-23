Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Shares Rose While Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $1.33 Million Its Holding; Water Island Capital Has Lifted Its Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $980,590 as Stock Value Rose

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,968 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 11,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $222.3. About 230,322 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 12,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 103,351 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, down from 116,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 1.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 1,785 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Coho Prtnrs has 3,341 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc holds 6,149 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 895 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 62,375 shares. Investec Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 158,943 shares. 21,385 were accumulated by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Griffin Asset Management invested in 2,253 shares. Taurus Asset Lc accumulated 77,845 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 143,563 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 75,829 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.26% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bb&T Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply POSCO Chemical’s New Anode Material Manufacturing Site in Sejong, South Korea – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,949 shares to 152,018 shares, valued at $17.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 12,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).