Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Cut Position by $302,148 as Stock Value Rose; Washington Trust Company Has Upped Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 125,772 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79 million, down from 128,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 6.78M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 2,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 124,660 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.36 million, up from 122,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WASH) by 11,140 shares to 818,704 shares, valued at $42.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 4,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,059 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Com holds 303,332 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. S R Schill & Associate invested in 13,654 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 212,450 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Colony Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mufg Americas Holdings reported 245,029 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 1.14M shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management Co accumulated 99,300 shares. 210,885 were reported by Parsec Fincl Incorporated. First Fiduciary Counsel Inc holds 3.6% or 122,046 shares. Capital Management Assocs Ny has 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,668 shares. Benedict Fin Advsrs Inc owns 55,564 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 155,870 shares. Martin Management has 63,853 shares. Smith Moore & owns 0.82% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,295 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 2,105 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32 million and $333.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) by 11,100 shares to 373,810 shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.