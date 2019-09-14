Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding; Warren Averett Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Regions Finl New (RF)

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 259.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 53,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 74,049 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 20,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 9.63 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 9.49 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04B, down from 11.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 49,295 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Petrus Lta reported 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 34,054 shares. Fca Corporation Tx reported 18,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The has 0.12% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 6.83M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 3,898 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 2.15 million shares stake. Transamerica Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 17 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 1.13% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Suntrust Banks reported 338,090 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs reported 684 shares. Lynch And Assoc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 23,817 shares.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE) by 6,463 shares to 336,821 shares, valued at $45.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,840 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Regions Financial, PayPal and Conagra Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Tiffany & Co., Arconic and Regions Financial – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graftech Internationsl Ltd by 1.45 million shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Corp B by 455,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Llc owns 322,079 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Cibc Financial Bank Usa accumulated 27,032 shares. 19,052 were accumulated by First United Natl Bank Tru. 15,745 were accumulated by Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Chase Investment Counsel invested in 0.18% or 3,296 shares. Baltimore reported 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pettyjohn Wood White reported 83,025 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Trust Division has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Com stated it has 1.88M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.11% or 6.23M shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 10,190 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 559,722 shares. De Burlo Inc has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Charter, New Hampshire-based fund reported 66,251 shares.