Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Capital Wealth Planning Has Upped Stake; Visteon Com (VC) Stake Upped by Bronson Point Management Llc

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,082 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 37,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”)

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 548,177 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,269 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp reported 1,522 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). First Eagle Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 270,954 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 164,658 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 200 shares. Verition Fund Ltd owns 10,794 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt reported 16,569 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 16,899 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 25,507 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 0% or 17,543 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 1.2% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 45,946 are held by First Trust Limited Partnership.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT also bought $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Wednesday, June 5.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J invested in 3.17% or 78,060 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 292,100 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 782,433 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Inc has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ghp Invest Advisors holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 61,980 shares. Boys Arnold Company Inc reported 70,243 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management, Ohio-based fund reported 2.42 million shares. Moreover, Hayek Kallen Invest has 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). America First Inv Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,572 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,459 shares. Richard C Young & holds 2.57% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 129,319 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Limited Com reported 56,108 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Independent Invsts Inc holds 2.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 62,925 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP holds 14.16% or 11.02M shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,340 shares to 5,585 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 16,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,951 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).