Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Cut Holding; Visa Class A (V) Shareholder Edmp Cut Its Holding by $711,203

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 4,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 51,866 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00M, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 7.42 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,947 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 5.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.64 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PayMate: A Cloud-Based AI Solution For Payments, Lending – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why MoneyGram International Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: What’s Behind the Dow’s 2019 Rise? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Assoc holds 0.38% or 14,429 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Global reported 9,785 shares stake. Systematic Fin Mgmt LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 596,319 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.98% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 3,109 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 273,155 shares. Acropolis Management Llc accumulated 0.15% or 5,577 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bp Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 187,000 shares. Telos Mgmt Inc invested in 0.82% or 16,129 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 19,780 shares. Cleararc Inc has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 42,692 were accumulated by Zacks Invest.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.80 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 27, 2019.