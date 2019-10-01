Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Private Ocean Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Market Value Rose While Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Lowered Its Holding

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,149 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 12,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $123.59. About 2.82 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 5,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 8,694 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $154.97. About 976,911 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $91.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Call) (NYSE:PBR) by 307,800 shares to 760,500 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 47,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (Call) (NYSE:BBY).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 94.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.92 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

