Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Valueworks Has Boosted United Nat Foods (UNFI) Position by $810,940

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 8,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 532,786 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.44M, down from 540,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.25. About 640,644 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 62,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 549,070 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 486,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.21M market cap company. It closed at $10.06 lastly. It is up 69.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Short Selling Ramps Up as UNFI Flashes Historic Bear Signal – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Natural Foods’ (UNFI) CEO Steve Spinner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Natural Foods: Extreme Scenario Has Come Through – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “UNFI Announces Plans to Optimize Pacific Northwest Distribution Center Network – PRNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 55,283 shares to 452,190 shares, valued at $90.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).