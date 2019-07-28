Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Raised Its Position; Valinor Management Lowered Its Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $80.82 Million as Stock Value Rose

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 51.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 178,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,403 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36 million, down from 348,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $496. About 160,750 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford has 464,909 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 195,300 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Allstate has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godsey & Gibb accumulated 151,057 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Co holds 0.47% or 7,319 shares in its portfolio. 81,345 are owned by Washington. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp holds 12,487 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc owns 140,080 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Coho Prtn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,516 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Com stated it has 42,780 shares. Pinnacle Assoc invested in 0.49% or 210,464 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 20,456 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21 million shares. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. 19,049 shares valued at $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20M. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Incorporated holds 0.01% or 670 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 579 shares. Automobile Association invested in 15,684 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cls Ltd owns 117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Comml Bank owns 0.02% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 6,324 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group has 977 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 45,417 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Management invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Capital Sarl reported 24,823 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 36,838 shares. Colony Lc owns 6,100 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. $1.09M worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was sold by Graff Michael on Friday, February 8. The insider Henderson Robert S sold 20,000 shares worth $8.55M.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 259,600 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $99.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 340,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).