Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Truepoint Decreased Position by $15.53 Million; Us Bancorp (USB) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $511,488 as Stock Price Rose

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 10,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 344,811 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.62M, up from 334,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 4.92 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 87,156 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $89.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (ITOT).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 3.76% or 23,176 shares. Commerce Natl Bank reported 1.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Daiwa Securities Inc invested in 0.13% or 147,569 shares. St Germain D J Communications has invested 1.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 295,655 shares. Cordasco Networks stated it has 1,252 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Petrus Trust Lta holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 64,614 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp holds 3.58 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Paradigm Mngmt Inc New York invested in 0.03% or 3,100 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,482 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 36,725 shares. Lucas Capital Management accumulated 2.22% or 18,057 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 0.9% or 64,437 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,949 shares to 208,965 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,235 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Bank hires new execs as it readies for retail launch in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.23M are owned by Neuberger Berman Gp Llc. Colony Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 20,904 shares. Daily Journal has 4.57% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 140,000 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated reported 59,952 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Management has 0.16% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 16,833 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.16% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 22.61 million shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Prns has 0.46% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Texas-based Ycg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.6% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.58% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 14,282 were reported by Rothschild Corporation Il. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Redmond Asset Lc reported 18,027 shares stake. Korea Investment accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.7% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).