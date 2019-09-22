Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Trimmed Holding; United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $1.36 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 123,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 590,853 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73 million, down from 714,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Security Bancshares C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 23,145 shares traded or 18.78% up from the average. United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) has risen 0.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 37.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 53,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 86,881 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53M, down from 140,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 10.79 million shares traded or 44.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 1,716 shares to 49,880 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 44,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc Com.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.38, from 0.62 in 2019Q1.