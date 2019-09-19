Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Regent Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $392,400 as Stock Value Rose; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Raised Its Holding by $2.16 Million as Shares Declined

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 58,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, down from 61,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 4.58 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 16,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 228,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25 million, up from 211,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.71. About 1.95M shares traded or 40.87% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd owns 146,470 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Burney stated it has 8,282 shares. Bluestein R H holds 1,700 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 0.17% or 339,633 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 0.57% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 4,230 shares. Allstate stated it has 11,921 shares. 11,213 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust reported 52 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 932,150 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Westport Asset Management has 8,000 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.1% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Hodges Mgmt Inc has 0.14% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 9,730 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 33,667 shares to 340,840 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP) by 39,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,771 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bsw Wealth reported 22,195 shares. Bouchey Gp Limited holds 0.07% or 2,587 shares in its portfolio. Professional Advisory Services reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ameritas Investment Partners invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 943,961 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management invested in 0.1% or 2,195 shares. Hennessy Advsr, a California-based fund reported 99,150 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 4,214 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.01 million shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,024 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 17,845 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Fenimore Asset stated it has 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lockheed Martin Invest holds 0.34% or 67,900 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,265 shares to 52,487 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.