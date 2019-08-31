Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Rose While Altavista Wealth Management Cut Its Stake; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Boosted Service International (SCI) Position

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 96,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.15M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 595,311 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 19,676 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 6,291 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Dudley & Shanley Incorporated reported 7.1% stake. Lord Abbett & Lc holds 0.03% or 196,730 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 203 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 1.00 million shares. Principal Grp reported 802,183 shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 0.01% or 96,095 shares. Parkside Natl Bank has 442 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco has 1.53M shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 44 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST) by 137,700 shares to 353,550 shares, valued at $22.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 29,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,050 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares to 60,337 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 18,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).