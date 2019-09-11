Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Trinet Group Com (TNET) Holder Boston Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $1.25 Million

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 5.64 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc Com (TNET) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 21,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 63,906 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 85,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.39. About 286,441 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $47.55 million for 22.94 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18,045 shares to 40,188 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 18,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Harmonic Inc Com (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares to 501,545 shares, valued at $23.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 24.39 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

