Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding Held by Wealthquest Corp; Tnb Financial Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 93,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 38,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, down from 131,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 2.80 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 5,618 shares to 203,579 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 11,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,933 shares. Waters Parkerson & Co Limited stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Profund Ltd Company reported 55,138 shares. Leisure Capital Management reported 16,515 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 468,899 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Provident Trust Com holds 3,600 shares. Callahan Limited Co holds 2.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 117,642 shares. 1St Source State Bank reported 72,723 shares stake. Trustmark Bancorporation Department invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc reported 289,997 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Advisory Group owns 4,787 shares. Windsor Cap Lc accumulated 13,122 shares. 929,766 are held by Aviva Public Limited Co. Winch Advisory Services Lc holds 0.18% or 3,113 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc owns 5,598 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

