Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Synovus Financial Has Lifted Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $336,658; Valuation Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 125,772 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79 million, down from 128,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 973 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 8,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $250.6. About 1.72M shares traded or 11.78% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32M and $333.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 24,850 shares to 228,100 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09B for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9,329 shares to 11,732 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

