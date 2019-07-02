Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Haverford Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Stewart & Patten Co Increases Holding in Hanesbrands (HBI)

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 43,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 498,165 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 454,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 1.55M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 10,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,355 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07 million, down from 241,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $111.19. About 4.60 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.22 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million on Thursday, January 31. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

