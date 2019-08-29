Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Truepoint Trimmed Its Holding by $15.53 Million; Stewart & Patten Co Continues to Hold Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 26,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 244,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 218,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 4.50 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $373.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 44,846 are held by D L Carlson Invest Grp. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parametric Port Limited Liability Company stated it has 8.28M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Community Fincl Services Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.88% or 81,219 shares. Texas State Bank Tx holds 3,073 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank stated it has 73,844 shares. Choate Inv Advisors, Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,784 shares. Lee Danner Bass owns 143,882 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Coatue Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 2,441 shares. Michigan-based Blue Chip has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Middleton & Com Ma invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com owns 9,348 shares. Asset holds 0.38% or 4,873 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble +4% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Delta adds Procter & Gamble CEO to its board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Procter & Gamble Stock Has Gone Parabolic – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 421,596 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Minneapolis Portfolio Gru Ltd Company invested in 759,093 shares or 5.69% of the stock. New York-based Matrix Asset Advsr Ny has invested 3.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lee Danner & Bass has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 134,676 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1.14% or 57,569 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,465 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company reported 46,322 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 9,284 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 52,349 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 927,007 shares. Redwood has invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Annex Advisory Ser Limited reported 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.68% or 3.16 million shares. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 278,205 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio.