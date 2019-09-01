Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Value Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding; Smead Capital Management Raised Its Lennar (LEN) Holding by $692,860; Market Value Declined

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.49 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN)

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 94,922 shares to 496,513 shares, valued at $99.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 9,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,108 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 11.82M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 273,325 shares. Fil Limited reported 0.48% stake. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 4,692 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Davidson Kempner Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.4% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 300,000 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.05% or 53,164 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 6,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 15,721 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Canandaigua National Bank & has invested 0.09% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Clear Harbor Asset has 7,167 shares.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 21,450 shares to 50,384 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.