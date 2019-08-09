Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Increased Position by $322,920; Schwab Charles Investment Management Cut Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Holding by $8.58 Million as Share Value Rose

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 63.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 780,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 441,991 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 32,597 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 16,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 266,625 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Naher Ulrich had bought 10,000 shares worth $102,100 on Wednesday, March 13. $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares were bought by Schmid Gerrard. COSTELLO ELLEN also bought $25,275 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Monday, March 11. $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L on Wednesday, March 13. $189,581 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by Heyden Olaf Robert.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Company accumulated 26,299 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 900 shares stake. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Weiss Multi invested in 0.01% or 40,000 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 75,446 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 891,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 2,500 shares stake. D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Mason Street Advisors Limited invested in 24,589 shares. Huntington State Bank has 28,725 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Advisor Prns Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.81 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR) by 53,696 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $32.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 24,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.94M are held by Prudential Fincl. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 15,917 are held by Kistler. Massachusetts-based Renaissance Inv Grp Lc has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Atlas Browninc reported 2.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 5,267 shares. Chatham Capital Grp holds 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 18,612 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 1,063 shares. The New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Uss Invest Ltd stated it has 131,800 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc invested in 0.37% or 857,832 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 4.51M shares stake. Cibc Savings Bank Usa reported 27,796 shares stake. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore has invested 1.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 6,523 shares to 12,487 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 6,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,148 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

