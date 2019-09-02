Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stock Value Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position by $4.80 Million; Schnieders Capital Management Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $305,562; Market Value Declined

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 69.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 46,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20,051 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 66,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Boeing Stock Is Set to Lose Elevation – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 5,053 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc owns 1,101 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 3,015 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 539 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) accumulated 4,352 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 4,375 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 1,118 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 2,146 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,765 shares. Cambridge Trust Co invested in 0.12% or 5,439 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 2.3% or 278,329 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 139,506 shares. Stifel Financial has 486,556 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & holds 5,263 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, National Asset Management has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fil Ltd holds 3.49 million shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 94,190 shares. Hanson Doremus Management owns 16,805 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. De Burlo Grp Inc has 125,478 shares. Perritt Management reported 5,449 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 6,420 shares. 2.16M are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Murphy Inc reported 79,565 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diker Mgmt Llc owns 2,424 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd owns 1.11 million shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. Horrell Cap holds 0.04% or 668 shares. Associated Banc has invested 1.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,645 shares or 0.46% of the stock.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 30,102 shares to 37,234 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.