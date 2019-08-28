Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Tnb Financial Cut Holding; Roundview Capital Has Lifted Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake by $340,032

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $120.75. About 2.22M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 125.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,458 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, up from 2,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 280,643 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

