Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose; Rgm Capital Has Upped Its Servicenow (NOW) Position by $2.77 Million

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 404,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.60 million, up from 392,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $274. About 2.70 million shares traded or 59.99% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 10.69M shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $1.53M was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. On Friday, February 1 the insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M. On Friday, February 1 Schneider David sold $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,750 shares. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,700 were accumulated by Caxton Lp. Brinker Cap holds 3,206 shares. Whale Rock Capital Limited Com has invested 3.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Diversified Trust Co has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,653 shares. California-based Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.87% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wetherby Asset Incorporated stated it has 2,477 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Natixis LP stated it has 10,024 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 261 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 6.27M were accumulated by Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.57% or 4,144 shares in its portfolio. 302,800 are held by Korea Corp. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Management LP has invested 1.65% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 198,662 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $97.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 159,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.54M shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile reported 6,482 shares stake. 2,362 are owned by Greenwich Wealth Ltd Llc. Smithfield Tru reported 67,573 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management has 135,649 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc invested in 0.83% or 18,403 shares. Legacy holds 1.76% or 36,280 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 115,350 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Lp reported 21,046 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 1.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Alabama-based Birmingham Management Al has invested 3.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Conning owns 502,869 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt holds 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,167 shares. Hartline Investment invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 68,450 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Reliance Tru Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 41,034 shares.

