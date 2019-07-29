Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Price Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $409,136 Its Holding; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Trimmed Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $321,214 as Stock Value Rose

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $174.59. About 1.07M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.82. About 5.04 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 13,827 shares to 280,170 shares, valued at $23.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.72 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town Country Fincl Bank Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co holds 1.57% or 20,775 shares in its portfolio. 19,634 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. 7,364 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Lc. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Com owns 99,276 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,643 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.55% or 5.80M shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 23,133 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,819 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 5,057 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oxbow Advisors Limited reported 0.44% stake. Diversified invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt has 2,266 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset invested in 77,755 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 was sold by Paz George.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Lc accumulated 79,734 shares. Advsr Mgmt Ltd reported 7,753 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dubuque Bancorp Trust stated it has 0.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5,622 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications stated it has 96,337 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 14,084 shares. Altavista Wealth reported 1.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Karpus Mngmt reported 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Confluence Wealth Limited Liability holds 4,409 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 103,851 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Epoch Invest Prtn Inc has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Middleton & Inc Ma invested in 24,105 shares or 0.4% of the stock.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.32 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 9,079 shares valued at $870,676 was made by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 10,655 shares to 32,373 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.