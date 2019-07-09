Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding by $409,136; Retail Opportuni (ROIC) Holder Rbo & Co Upped Position

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Retail Opportuni (ROIC) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 22,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 676,538 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, up from 654,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportuni for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 626,731 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has risen 2.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 10,655 shares to 32,373 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.90 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Co reported 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Thomasville Savings Bank has 2.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brookmont Mngmt holds 2.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 32,063 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.13% or 28,216 shares. D Scott Neal owns 2,696 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Accredited Invsts owns 13,091 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Harvey Inv Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59,819 shares. Stillwater Investment Limited Liability accumulated 20,634 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Loudon Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 11,378 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc holds 1.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 377,537 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 334,479 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp invested in 55,116 shares. Legacy Capital Prns holds 1.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,280 shares. Systematic Financial LP reported 38,691 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 25,619 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was sold by Taylor David S. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M on Tuesday, February 5. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143.