Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $409,136; Regency Ctrs (REG) Holder Franklin Resources Has Upped Position by $1.55 Million

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $115.77. About 2.55 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 23,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 377,923 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, up from 354,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 146,841 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 21,450 shares to 50,384 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 499,706 shares. Goelzer Invest Management stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 0.59% or 3.11M shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc has 50,237 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.36 million shares. Pinnacle Fin Partners Inc invested 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fairfield Bush & owns 7,664 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 454,091 shares. Lederer Investment Counsel Ca reported 20,445 shares. Natixis Advisors LP owns 0.86% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 948,212 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 22,909 shares. Stellar Capital Limited reported 32,725 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spectrum Mngmt Grp owns 9,185 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.98 million shares to 7.16 million shares, valued at $306.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.17 million shares, and cut its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 751,610 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Cibc Asset Inc owns 16,656 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 1.02 million shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,109 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Legal & General Gru Public Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.35M shares. 624 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Westwood Hldg Group reported 13,612 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny accumulated 17,100 shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 139,680 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thomas White Int Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 4,550 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 14,658 shares. 16,720 were reported by Somerset Tru. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 77,998 shares.