Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Holder Longer Investments Has Lowered Its Holding by $917,696 as Stock Value Rose; Real Estate Management Services Has Decreased Its Holding in Weingarten Realty (WRI) by $788,800

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 7.67M shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty (WRI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 260,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, down from 287,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 501,099 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G veteran launches network for business women, moms – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Ltd has invested 1.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas-based Hightower Trust Lta has invested 2.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mraz Amerine And Assoc Inc invested in 0.13% or 4,164 shares. Doliver LP accumulated 6,682 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Grand Jean Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). America First Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 6,572 shares. American has invested 2.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pacific Global Mgmt stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 292,100 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited owns 1.55M shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 494,946 shares stake. Psagot Inv House Limited invested in 0.92% or 209,817 shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 437,917 are held by Veritable L P. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.49% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Kendall shopping center announces 4 new tenants – South Florida Business Journal” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Weingarten Realty Investors Revises Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Time – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Weingarten Realty Investors Releases Tax Characteristics of 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Solid Buys With Fat Dividend Yields Within The REIT Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bankshares invested in 0% or 4,863 shares. Bokf Na owns 25,694 shares. Asset Management One Limited invested 0.04% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Amica Retiree Medical invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd holds 25,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 32,820 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Glenmede Na holds 652 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Victory Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 24,100 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 134,648 shares. Shelton Mngmt owns 261 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group has 91,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp accumulated 18.02 million shares.