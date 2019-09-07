Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Heritage Investors Management Has Cut Its Position; Ranger Investment Management LP Maintains Position in Wns(Holdings) Limited (WNS)

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Wns(Holdings) Limited (WNS) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 121,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.06M, up from 911,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Wns(Holdings) Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 111,487 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 5,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 118,752 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, down from 123,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 237,264 shares to 489,506 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marten Transportltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 252,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,495 shares to 104,490 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 96,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).