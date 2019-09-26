Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose While Mairs & Power Decreased Position by $3.75 Million; R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 52,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 3.62 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL RECONVENE ON MARCH 23; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Responds to Broadcom Statement; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 34,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 229,767 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19M, down from 264,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Donâ€™t Let Lukewarm Analyst Views of Qualcomm Stock Deter You – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington holds 8,427 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wendell David Incorporated has invested 0.56% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oarsman has 21,549 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc has 0.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,977 shares. Annex Advisory Llc invested in 22,361 shares. Df Dent & reported 0.47% stake. 7,902 are held by Hyman Charles D. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 80,712 shares. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership has 1.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tctc Holdg Lc invested 0.92% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com owns 9.42 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,519 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 1.66 million shares. Oak Ridge Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,465 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.06 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) by 50,081 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $83.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 126,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Hub Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:HUBG).