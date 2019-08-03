Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Has Decreased Position by $1.19 Million; Qci Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Intel (INTC) by $2.62 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 49,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 280,884 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, down from 330,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32 million shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 11,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 276,525 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77 million, down from 287,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counsel Limited Liability Corporation New York has invested 2.8% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Investment Advsr holds 1.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 28,900 shares. Cobblestone Lc Ny holds 0.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 24,932 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs holds 1,124 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advantage holds 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 104 shares. Opus Management reported 111,850 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Ltd Partnership holds 2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.67 million shares. Manchester Management Ltd Llc has 45,444 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Beese Fulmer Management Incorporated owns 99,466 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.17% or 77,648 shares. Lederer Associate Inv Counsel Ca holds 0.39% or 7,900 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Madison Investment Hldg stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stonebridge Capital Lc holds 1.51% or 151,696 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 28,793 shares to 247,704 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 97,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 10.31 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $252.77 million activity. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock. 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,735 shares to 236,270 shares, valued at $26.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

