Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Headinvest Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Ycg Has Raised Its Stake

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 3,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 123,815 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58 million, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 134,448 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.78M, up from 129,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 42,480 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trust Of Vermont holds 1.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 145,875 shares. Portland Global Limited Liability holds 0.52% or 14,323 shares. Mairs & Pwr Inc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Swift Run Cap Limited Com owns 2,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Dodge Cox holds 131,515 shares. Advantage holds 100 shares. 502,149 are held by Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd Company. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 100,350 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Strategic Financial Services Inc has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.96% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,947 shares. Holderness Invs has 1.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,733 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited reported 24,462 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.