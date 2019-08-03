Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $409,136 as Market Valuation Rose; Price Michael F Maintains Holding in Franklin Resources (BEN)

Price Michael F increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 251,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 236,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 4.25 million shares traded or 52.90% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares to 265,700 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Financial Corp. by 427,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 4,201 shares. Ally Inc holds 0.88% or 140,000 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 174,233 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 27,466 shares. Cleararc Incorporated owns 7,163 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). State Teachers Retirement invested in 395,987 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 1.76 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co holds 126,949 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Highlander Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 107,656 shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 24,005 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 87,261 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 6,944 shares. Insight 2811 holds 17,500 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 10,655 shares to 32,373 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $252.77 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15.