Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding; Ppg Inds (PPG) Market Valuation Rose While Brookstone Capital Management Decreased Position

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 1.21M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG to acquire Dexmet Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Earnings season: Here are the 9 S&P 500 companies blaming the trade war for performance or outlook, so far – MarketWatch” published on July 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Awarded 5-year Contract to Supply Coatings, Technical Services to U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results July 18 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,423 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 0.12% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 381,597 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 2,257 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund holds 28,000 shares. 155,293 are held by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Rampart Communications Limited Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 12,199 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Schroder Inv Management Group Inc holds 0.01% or 55,663 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 3,870 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). White Pine Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 1,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.07% stake. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 13,266 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.09% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 300,429 shares.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 14,845 shares to 19,015 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 80,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla, AutoZone & more – CNBC” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352 shares to 874 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of stock or 9,079 shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93M was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5.