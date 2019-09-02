Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Cut Stake as Share Value Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Cortland Associates Has Cut Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 18,922 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 30,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.18B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares to 990,822 shares, valued at $45.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,681 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,320 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.11B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.