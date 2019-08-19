Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Raised by Syntal Capital Partners Llc; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Raised Employers Holdings (EIG) Stake by $923,640; Stock Price Rose

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 21,477 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Finance invested in 0.21% or 49,900 shares. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 2,379 shares. Blue Chip Prns reported 33,913 shares. Edgar Lomax Comm Va holds 1.12% or 156,411 shares. 1.77 million were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Natl Bank Of Hawaii owns 103,851 shares. Corda Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 384,626 shares or 4.63% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Assetmark has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 223,762 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Company invested in 76,305 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Barry Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.09% or 2,822 shares. The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Natixis invested in 0.89% or 1.36M shares.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 18,498 shares. Westwood Grp has 416,439 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd invested in 0% or 12,876 shares. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 4.78M shares. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc holds 1,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 334,900 shares. Mutual Of America Cap invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 107,447 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 97,696 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Lp accumulated 26,761 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 16,040 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0.03% or 41,130 shares. Principal Gp holds 265,259 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).