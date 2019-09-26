Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Held by Schnieders Capital Management Llc; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $11.90 Million

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 4,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 29,877 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 25,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $124.34. About 824,325 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 540,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.98M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.08M, up from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 3.10M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 42,667 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 99,620 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc reported 1.42M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 255 shares. Stonehill Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 28.11% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 4.28M shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Limited owns 60.83% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 20.55 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,310 shares. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada owns 855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. York Cap Mgmt Global Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 3.61M shares. Pointstate Ltd Partnership reported 2.77% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hound Ptnrs holds 6.81% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 6.09 million shares. 2.00M were accumulated by Empyrean Capital Partners Lp. Creative Planning invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What’s Going On With PG&E’s Power Shut-Offs? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Conagra Brands Earnings Beat Estimates – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “P&G Named EPA 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year – CSRwire.com” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Nonprofit led by former P&G executive opens Greater Cincinnati tool library – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chickasaw Cap Limited Com invested in 24,793 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Boston Family Office Llc reported 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 6,635 shares. 52,310 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund. Ipg Investment Advsrs invested in 4,227 shares. Synovus Fin Corp has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 0.28% or 2,743 shares. Waters Parkerson And Limited Co invested in 2.5% or 280,842 shares. Signature Est Inv Advsrs Lc owns 1,919 shares. Mairs Pwr Inc invested in 229,767 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Llc has 0.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Papp L Roy & Associate stated it has 1.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 14.99 million were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Inc. Roosevelt Inv Gp reported 8,199 shares. The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Management Lc has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).